Man City FFP: Citizens now likely to ‘dodge punishment’ after Pep Guardiola admission

Man City are now likely to avoid punishment this season if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

The champions are continuing their quest for an unprecedented fifth straight crown under a cloud, having won two titles since Premier League charges they vehemently deny were laid in February 2023.

An independent commission is set to rule on the charges at some stage this season, with recent reports saying the hearing could begin as early as mid-September.

Speaking about that development for the first time, Man City boss Guardiola said: “I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us.

“Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

When asked if he was concerned the situation could impact the performance of Man City players, Guardiola said: “No, we have been three or four years talking about that.”

Put to him that it could be different now it is coming to a head, the Man City boss added: “That’s good. I know it’s going to happen, we accept it and focus on Ipswich Town.

“After West Ham, international break, Brentford, Arsenal, Champions League and so on. I can give you all the calendar – it’s in my mind.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 F365’s 3pm Blackout: Haaland hat-trick as Dyche exasperates and Hale End pair shine

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: As many Premier League hat-tricks as Wayne Rooney

👉 Guardiola makes ‘call’ to lure Rodrygo to Man City after Real Madrid WhatsApp ‘message’ is denied

Man City’s alleged breaches relate to rules requiring the reporting of accurate financial information, the submission of details of manager and player pay information within the relevant contracts, a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability regulations.

The club are also alleged to have breached rules requiring them to co-operate and assist with the Premier League’s investigation into those breaches, which the league said began in December 2018.

A report in Football Insider claims that Man City are now likely to ‘dodge punishment’ this season if they are found guilty of their 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Ex-Everton CEO Wyness told Football Insider: “It now appears they’ve set aside 12 weeks, rather than the 10 weeks that was originally reported.

“It just shows the detail they’re going to be going into. With 115 charges, there will be an immense amount of testimony, cross-examination, expert witnesses – it’s a long case.

“It means they’ll also need 3-4 months for the commission to write up the judgement. We’re already talking about Easter, and then you need the time to appeal.

“As I said before, I think we’re looking at next season before we get a final situation. I think it’s really important that City and the Premier League find a way forward and try and put an end to this.”