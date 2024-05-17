Man City FFP: ‘Earth-shattering’ expulsion claim emerges as ‘mood change’ is noticed

The mood has changed around Man City over their financial fair play charges, according to a former Premier League CEO, as he makes ‘absolutely earth-shattering’ claim about expulsion.

The Citizens remain in pole position to retain their title following a 2-0 victory at Tottenham on Tuesday night, which would be their second since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Asked whether a second Man City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Premier League CEO Richard Masters said last week: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

An independent commission is set to hear the case later this year, but certainly not before the current campaign ends. Given the extent of the charges, a decision in the case may not come until next year.

Man City said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

And now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists that there seems to have been a “mood change” at Man City with the Citizens “think they’re going to be okay”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I’m sensing a bit of a mood change. I think Man City are seeing a way through this now, and the Premier League will also want a way through this.

“The clubs who have already been sanctioned, Everton and Nottingham Forest, will be disappointed if there is some sort of fudge around this – but I think it’s to everyone’s benefit.

“There’s no transparency, so we’re having to second guess. I’m sensing that City think they’re going to be okay.

“I know the Premier League feel that if they were to reach a place where they have to expel Man City from the competition, it would be absolutely earth-shattering for them.

“We’ll have to see how it plays out and who actually has the stomach for this gunfight.”

