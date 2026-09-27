Man City FFP: EFL reach decision on accepting Man City as ‘doomsday scenario’ looms

The EFL will push to deny Manchester City entry into any of their divisions if they’re relegated from the Premier League, according to a top source.

On Friday, news broke of Man City being found guilty of breaching FFP 114 times. The club fully intend to appeal the ruling, though will only do so once made aware of the punishments they face.

Fines, points deductions, expulsion from the Premier League and even the stripping of past titles are all possible in this case.

However, the BBC’s sports editor, Dan Roan, has insisted the stripping of titles is an unlikely outcome.

He explained: ‘BBC Sport has been told there has been little appetite from within the Premier League – both the organisation and clubs – for past titles to be stripped from City.

‘Does that put an end to it?

‘Not quite, as the decision will be made by an independent panel which is yet to hold a “sanction hearing”. That means it cannot be ruled out, although a points deduction, huge fine or possibly even expulsion from the Premier League are thought to be more likely.’

Per the latest from Ben Jacobs, the Premier League are ‘pushing’ for a punishment on a scale we’ve never seen before in English football.

When speaking on talkSPORT, Jacobs revealed the Premier League either want Man City forcibly relegated, or to incur a giant points deduction which would effectively relegate them anyway.

EFL to back Premier League against Man City

However, Jacobs also revealed the English Football League (EFL) are expected to side with the Premier League and refuse City entry into the Championship, League One or League Two.

As such, Man City are now facing a ‘doomsday scenario’ which would result in the club dropping all the way down to the fifth tier of English football and into the National league.

MORE MAN CITY FFP COVERAGE ON F365…

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* Manchester City ‘cheated’, punishment ‘will be biblical’ and fans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

* Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

Jacobs explained: “My understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction, and even having Manchester City relegated.

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict, and they are willing, in solidarity, to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.”