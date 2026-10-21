Man City FFP: Haaland makes stunning transfer U-turn after making a decision on future

Man City striker Erling Haaland is now willing to join Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid after previously being reluctant, according to reports.

The Citizens were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges during the international break after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City maintain their innocence and have launched an appeal against the verdict as the Premier League holds its collective breath on the final outcome.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the most likely punishment, if the decision is upheld, is for Man City to get a points deduction that would guarantee relegation from the Premier League.

That has led to rumours that many of Man City’s players could look for a way out of the club as their status wouldn’t match the players’ ambitions.

The main player who has everyone talking is Haaland with the Man City striker already linked to clubs in Spain before the guilty verdict was announced.

READ: Premier League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland still top after Ipswich brace

And now reports in Spain claim that the Norway international ‘would open the door’ to Real Madrid or Barcelona ‘if Manchester City receives a sanction that seriously jeopardizes their sporting project’

Despite having reservations about joining Real Madrid while Mbappe is at the club because of concerns around sharing the limelight at the Bernabeu, it is understood that Haaland ‘would accept sharing the attack’ with the France international.

Pimenta believes Barcelona is the right transfer for Haaland

But it could come too late as his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is apparently pushing him towards a move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

READ: Man City FFP: City set for ‘Stay of Execution’ as fresh expulsion claim emerges with appeal ‘chaos’

The report adds: ‘Rafaela Pimenta believes that the Catalan club would offer a more favorable environment for her client. The presence of Lamine Yamal and Rodri strengthens a candidacy that would make sense if the outcome of the situation were to push the striker to seek another destination.

‘The severity of the punishment would be decisive. A ruling that seriously weakened City ‘s chances of competing at the highest level would force a reassessment of the future of their key players. For Haaland, accustomed to fighting for major titles, this change could weigh heavily on his decision. His contract, which runs until 2034, necessitates renegotiation, but a sporting crisis of this magnitude would alter the context in which such negotiations would have to take place.

‘This is where the connection between Pimenta and Joan Laporta comes in . The agent publicly expressed her admiration for the Barcelona president. That trust would facilitate communication should a real possibility arise. However, the sporting interest would require a financial offer capable of sustaining a deal of this magnitude.’

READ: Man City FFP: City face second investigation as ultimate punishment is floated