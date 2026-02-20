A former Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa CEO has warned the Premier League against a “terrible mistake” which would see Manchester City avoid the “likely” sanction over their alleged breaches of financial fair play.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September 2024 and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Former Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea chief Christian Purslow believes that we’re still some way from a conclusion.

Speaking on ‘The Football Boardroom’, co-hosted by journalist Henry Winter, he said: “This first panel has shown that predicting timetables is a fool’s errand.

“In the scenario that there are any guilty findings, and in that scenario, Manchester City choose perfectly reasonably to appeal under Premier League appeal rules that will move forward, and that could be another three, six, nine, or 12 months at least.

“Crucially, at the same moment they are reviewing the decision, even in the scenario of any guilty findings, then the question of sanctioning would most likely be pushed down the road.”

Purslow added that the Premier League should resist the “temptation” of an out-of-court settlement.

“I don’t think these matters get resolved, by the way that the APT [Associated Party Transaction] case did, in an out-of-court settlement between the Premier League and Manchester City,” he said.

“I want to be really clear on that. I think it would be a terrible mistake for the Premier League to be tempted … both sides think, ‘You know what, let’s just reach an agreement for a reasonable sanction, a reasonable settlement, and move on’.

“I think that would be a terrible mistake. It would be impossible to keep everybody happy.

“The smart decision is, if I’m the chairman of the Premier League, let’s leave it to the lawyers. Let’s leave it to the process, which everybody signed up to.

“My point is a simple one. When this is left to the judges, however frustrating it is that it takes so long, it will be in the land of precedent.

“The precedent is sporting sanction. The sporting sanction is likely to be major points deductions, which ultimately could translate into relegation.”