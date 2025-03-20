A former Premier League chief has provided his prediction on the outcome of Manchester City’s FFP case after hearing from his “trusted sources”.

At the start of 2023, Man City were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League after being accused of breaching over 100 Financial Fair Play rules.

The Premier League conducted a four-year probe into Man City’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018 before the case was passed onto an independent party.

The Premier League holders have insisted on their innocence and they have been embroiled in a heated legal battle as they have attempted to clear themselves.

Last year, Pep Guardiola‘s side launched a separate fight against the Premier League as they campaigned for Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules to be removed and were eventually successful.

It remains to be seen whether the outcome of the APT case will impact Man City’s FFP hearing, but a verdict is expected imminently.

Man City – who moved up our Premier League net spend table in January amid their huge spend – showcased their confidence by tying Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland down to lucrative new contracts, but they could be given a massive fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion if they are found guilty.

It has been reported that the initial verdict – which will be subject to an appeal – will come in March, so it could be announced any day now.

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has revealed his “gut feeling” on the verdict after collating views from his “trusted sources”.

“Both sides of the rumour mill are going strongly that Man City are going to escape, that there’s a settlement being done behind the scenes [ranging] to the Premier League may well win,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“So, right now, you just pick your rumour and see where it goes.

“My own gut feeling from the sources that I have been trusting so far would tend towards City doing quite well in this case.

“I don’t think both parties will come out of it unscathed, so let’s wait and see.”

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson has explained why the verdict will “explode upon release”.

“Either way, it’s going to explode upon release, and how are people going to process a document like this? In terms of a decision and judgment, this might be one of the most scrutinized judgments in the history of the world,” Borson said.

“Because people don’t usually read decisions outside of legal analysis, but most of the world is interested in football, so it’s going to be interesting to take a look at.”