A football finance expert has predicted when the public will “hear” an update regarding Manchester City’s ongoing Financial Fair Play case.

At the start of 2023, the Premier League holders were charged with breaching over 100 FFP rules. They were referred to an independent commission following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have insisted on their innocence. However, if they are found guilty they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have consistently butted heads with the Premier League while this situation has been ongoing and fought back earlier this year.

This came as they launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

If Man City were successful, this had the potential to dramatically alter their FFP situation.

City’s APT hearing has already concluded. While the verdict has not forced the rules to be removed, it was deemed that a couple of components of the regulations were unlawful.

The Premier League have proposed new rules, but Man City remain adamant that these regulations are unlawful and they are attempting to block a ‘crucial vote’, which is scheduled for Friday.

It has been revealed that Man City have been ‘backed up’ by Aston Villa. A report from The Telegraph explained.

‘Aston Villa have rallied behind Manchester City in the intensifying associated-party transaction (APT) row by writing to Premier League clubs “strongly recommending” Friday’s vote is postponed. ‘Telegraph Sport has previously reported how Villa’s ownership has grown increasingly sympathetic towards the Abu Dhabi-owned club’s cause, but a written intervention ahead of the crunch vote is seen by rivals as significant. ‘Three arguments are understood to have been raised by Villa as the club suggest a postponement: fresh potential legal challenges, ongoing uncertainties around the tribunal’s findings and also further changes to the rule book after the introduction of the independent regulator.’

In an interview with Football Insider, former Everton chairman Keith Wyness provided a ‘major update’ on Man City, claiming ‘the public may not hear anything about the 115 charges case until Easter in 2025’.

Wyness said: “I’ve looked in my diary and we’re coming into the 10th week of the hearing now.

“They’d always thought it could take around 12 weeks, so we’re looking at the end of the month or the start of December for it to finish.

“There is then Christmas, deliberations, examining witness statements, etc. So I don’t think we’ll get anywhere close to hearing anything until Easter.

“That will be around March, and that’s when I expect to hear about some movement.

“It certainly seems to be dragging on forever. It’s a lot of evidence, a lot of examination – but we’re getting towards the end.”