Man City FFP: Expert predicts APT ‘decision’ as he slams ‘new spin war’ amid ‘significant loss fear’

A football finance expert has predicted the outcome of Manchester City’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) case against the Premier League.

Man City were charged with breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s financial fair rules at the start of 2023. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Since then, Everton and Nottingham Forest have been docked points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules. Man City’s case has already dragged on longer than most would like but their situation is far more complicated.

If found guilty, Man City could be given a points deduction, transfer ban, huge fine or expulsion from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted their innocence and they fought back against the Premier League earlier this year.

This came in the form of an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they have campaigned for the removal of APT rules. This case has already been heard, while the FFP hearing is currently ongoing.

If Man City achieved success in their APT hearing, it is understood that it would dramatically alter the FFP case as the majority of their charges would become redundant.

READ: Man City stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’: Foden to Chelsea as Arsenal land centre-back



The APT verdict is yet to be made public, but a recent report from Football Insider claimed Man City are ‘fearing a substantial loss’.

‘Manchester City could have suffered a substantial loss in their associated party transactions (APT) case against the Premier League, sources have told Football Insider. ‘A relaxation of the rules would mean Premier League clubs could potentially agree sponsorship deals as high as they wanted with no challenge, increasing the amount they could spend under the profit and sustainability rules (PSR). ‘But sources have told Football Insider the fact there haven’t been any wholesale changes yet to the APT rules in the governing body’s handbook suggests the club have likely only secured a minor success at best.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City request rejected by PL amid fresh conflict as Guardiola sarcastically says ‘thank you so much’

👉 Every Premier League manager’s next job: McKenna to Man Utd; England get Pep then Howe

👉 Best 24/25 Fantasy Premier League XI includes Liverpool, Arsenal sextet and one Man Utd star

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness has ‘hit out at the new spin war’ involving Man City and the Premier League.

He claims “no one knows anything yet”, but he has predicted the final APT “decision”.

“No one knows anything yet, these are the facts,” Wyness said in an interview with Football Insider. “There are rumours from both sides, but no one knows.

“Even the clubs who are paying the legal bill for the league to challenge City, don’t know. So they’re footing the bill without knowing what the decision is.

“We’ve got to find out. I believe it will be a score draw, with some adjustments to these rules on both sides.

“We’ll have to wait and see. At the moment, it’s just spinning in the media from both sides.”