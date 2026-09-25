Several journalists have revealed that Manchester City could be ‘stripped’ of Premier League titles after being found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

On Friday afternoon, respected reporter David Ornstein revealed to The Athletic that Man City have been ‘found guilty on almost all of the charges’ in the FFP case against the Premier League.

This situation has been ongoing since the Premier League referred Man City to an independent commission at the start of 2022. Officials passed the case to a third party after investigating Man City’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018.

The hearing, which lasted around six weeks, did not take place until the end of 2024, and there has been another significant delay in the verdict.

In the meantime, it has been business as usual at Man City as they have insisted on their innocence while investing heavily in the transfer market under Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca.

READ: Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

However, it has now emerged that Man City have come out of this case on the losing side, with Ornstein revealing that they have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges.

Ornstein added: ‘The sanctions have not been decided, with all possibilities remaining on the table, and City are expected to appeal. City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges.’

The Athletic have also released comments from a ‘City spokesperson’ on the verdict. They said: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Ornstein reveals bombshell verdict with City ‘found guilty on almost all charges’

The focus has now turned to potential punishments, with it previously suggested that they face a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion from the Premier League and/or being stripped of titles.

And Ornstein has briefly commented on the situation regarding punishments and pointed out that Man City being stripped of Premier League titles is on the table.

Ornstein explained: ‘Sanctions range from a reprimand and fines to points deductions — and even expulsion from the Premier League.

‘Any points deduction could be applied when the decision is made or retrospectively, raising the prospect of City being stripped of titles.’

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan has also commented on the verdict, with the reporter saying that one factor has ‘raised the chance’ of Man City being ‘stripped’ of Premier League titles.

Keegan claimed: ‘The verdict could lead to a variety of punishments including huge points deductions, financial penalties, and even relegation.

‘Points deductions could even be applied onto previous seasons, raising the chance that City will be stripped of their Premier League titles. It is inevitable that they will appeal.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs added on X: ‘Premier League clubs were updated on the case, but Manchester City are expected to appeal.

‘EPL are confident on a satisfactory conclusion but there is no guarantee the case is fully resolved imminently.

‘Sanctions range from suspended punishments or fines to points deductions and expulsion from the league. And punishments can be applied while an appeal is ongoing.’