Man City FFP: PL clubs seek expulsion and £1bn in damages as ATP legal action thwarts EFL deal

Manchester City’s legal action against the Premier League was one of the key factors in the failure to agree a financial deal with the EFL, as further details on the top flight civil war have been revealed.

It was revealed on Tuesday that City had launched ‘unprecedented legal action’ against the Premier League as they see themselves as victims of ‘discrimination’ because of the APT rules and that the ‘tyranny of the majority’ is attempting to halt their progress as a club.

They want the rules that limit how much companies linked to club owners can pay them in sponsorship, with their case to be heard at a hearing starting on Monday, which is expected to last a fortnight.

It’s been claimed this is a deflection tactic from City as they head for another hearing in November over their 115 alleged breaches of FFP rules, though it’s also thought that success in the ATP case could ‘blow a big hole’ in their FFP charges.

Between ten and 12 clubs have provided letters of support to the Premier League on the back of City’s legal action, which The Times has revealed also stopped the deal vital for the financial future of the EFL in its tracks.

Senior Premier League club sources ‘say they are reluctant to commit extra funds to the EFL if the financial rules limiting spending in the Premier League are deemed unlawful’.

“If we have to spend more to even try to keep pace with clubs like City, we might need to hold on to that money,” one prominent Premier League source said.

The report continues:

‘EFL clubs are hoping to receive an extra £150million per season over six years from the Premier League under the so-called “New Deal For Football”, in addition to the existing £110million in solidarity payments and £40million in youth development funding. But the negotiations among top-flight clubs collapsed in March, only a few weeks after City filed their claim against the Premier League on February 16. ‘Kevin Plumb, general counsel for the Premier League, notified clubs of City’s claim on March 1, and by mid-March it had emerged that they had failed to agree on a new funding package for the EFL. It was reported that as many as ten clubs opposed the new deal for the lower divisions.’

MORE ON MANCHESTER CITY’S HEARINGS FROM F365

👉 Man City to take their ‘bull plop’ to France? The walls are starting to crumble…

👉 Man City could ‘be forced’ to join European Super League if suing Premier League fails

👉 Man City chairman makes FFP case admission as he gives Guardiola contract update

It’s claimed some Premier League clubs believe the hearing is taking place now as City are keen to secure further sponsorship deals ahead of next season, while also pointing out that City were initially in favour of the sponsorship rules they now claim are unlawful.

The report disclosed further details of the civil war among Premier League clubs: