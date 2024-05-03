According to a former Premier League CEO, ‘expulsion’ for Manchester City has ‘got to be on the table’ if they are found guilty of breaching 115 FFP rules.

At the start of 2023, it emerged that Man City have been referred to an independent commission as the Premier League accused them of breaching 115 FFP rules between 2018 and 2019 following a prolonged investigation.

Since then, Everton and Nottingham Forest have been docked points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, while Leicester City have been charged and are expected to be given a points deduction at the start of next season.

Chelsea also find themselves in hot water but very little has been said about Man City’s case over the past year.

Last week, Premier League chief Richard Masters shed some light on the situation as there will be a resolution “in the near future”.

He told reporters: “We can’t comment on the case, the date is set. The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.”

A recent report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claimed City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship’ as a consequence of breaching as many as 115 FFP rules.

It has since been reported that Man City head coach Pep Guardiola ‘will quit’ if his side drop down to the Championship. Ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness thinks “his exit may coincide with the results of these cases”.

“He’s always said that he’s been given assurances that City have done nothing wrong,” Wyness told Football Insider when asked about Guardiola.

“But I think he’s coming towards the end of his natural time at the club anyway, maybe one or two seasons down the road. I think he may be ready for a fresh challenge.

“There’s no doubt that he’s at the top of his game and he’s a superb manager, but everything has its time. I think his exit may coincide with the results of these cases. It may just be for football reasons after all.”

Wyness has also insisted that “expulsion” for Man City has “got to be on the table” if they are gound guilty and they may not have “grounds for appeal”.

“I think expulsion is on the table for Man City,” Wyness added. “How far down the football pyramid they could go, I don’t know.

“But I think it’s a genuine possibility because the Premier League have set the bar so high.

“They tried to take 17 points from Everton, before appeals – that’s a big number for pretty minor PSR transgressions.

“If they are found guilty of 115 charges, and they’ve obstructed the process – they’ve got no grounds for appeal on co-operation.

“We’re looking at expulsion, it’s got to be on the table. We’re looking at a battle royale, that’s for sure.”

