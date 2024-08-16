It’s been suggested that a season in the Championship for Manchester City should be ‘guaranteed’ if they breach the Premier League’s FFP rules.

At the start of 2023, Man City were referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching 115 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

This groundbreaking news emerged following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

If found guilty, their potential punishments include a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Since this announcement, Everton and Nottingham Forest have been docked points, while Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leicester City and Newcastle United have been at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

The case involving Pep Guardiola‘s side is far more complicated and a further spanner was thrown into the works earlier this year. This came as they launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

If Man City were successful, it would dramatically alter their FFP case as most of their charges would become redundant.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man City have ‘achieved some success’ in their APT hearing, while their FFP case is scheduled to start in September.

A detailed new report from The Athletic has gathered the views of ‘owners and executives who work or have worked within the Premier League’ into Man City’s FFP situation, with ‘many speaking anonymously to protect relationships’.

It is noted that ‘some are so worn down by the decade-long pursuit of City that they fear Manchester City’s case may result in a financial settlement rather than a sporting penalty’.

In response to this possible verdict, it is claimed that ‘some rival executives consider this outcome to be impossible and utterly outrageous and say it would cast the death knell for financial sustainability not only within the English game but across European football.’

Meanwhile, one Premier League club executive is quoted as saying: “The collective view I’ve heard is that an appropriate sanction would have to be a points deduction so substantial — we are talking here between 70 and 80 points — that it guarantees City a season in the Championship.”

Another figure has reportedly called for a ‘more creative’ punishment if Man City are found guilty.

‘Another of the sport’s leading figures suggests the punishment ought to be more creative, that many points could be deducted from City in each of the next three seasons, meaning the club’s chance of Champions League qualification would be severely restricted.

‘Another compares the City case to that of the English rugby union side Saracens who, when Premiership champions in 2019, were deducted 35 points, hit with a £5.36million ($6.9m at current rates) fine and relegated to the second division owing to non-compliance with the league’s salary-cap rules.

‘A coach who came up against City has simply made his mind up about their guilt and argues they have not achieved their success with the same level of discipline as their rivals, but suspects it is too late now to truly remedy the matter.

‘At the same time, there are fears that a failure to convict and punish City poses major questions about the Premier League’s ability to run itself, particularly with the prospect of an independent regulator still looming next year.

‘Numerous club executives say their incentives to follow the rules would be greatly diminished if the Premier League proves toothless on City.’