It’s been claimed that the Premier League would have “no interest” in a Manchester City expulsion if they are guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

At the beginning of 2023, Man City were charged with breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

If found guilty, Man City’s potential punishments would be severe. They could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

This complicated case has already been ongoing for quite a while, but a further spanner was thrown into the works earlier this year as Man City launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This case concluded earlier this month and it’s been suggested that the Premier League and Man City had success, but the club “won on penalties”.

It remains to be seen whether this verdict will substantially alter the FFP hearing, which remains ongoing.

A recent report from The Athletic claimed a verdict is expected to be reached before the end of this year, but former Everton chairman Keith Wyness suspects Man City will force a delay.

He said: “The theory is that a verdict will be due at the end of the year,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“As far as I know, they’re in the hearing every day – I don’t know if there have been breaks for certain witnesses. There’s a big veil of secrecy over the whole thing.

“Getting a verdict in 2024 is certainly the ambition but I still think this will drag on further.

“This is a big, big case with a lot of expert witnesses, testimony and documents to examine.

“I’ll be surprised if they can finish it this year. I’m expecting it to drag and drag and I think that will be one of City’s tactics – to keep pushing and delaying as far as they can.”

Ex-Man City midfielder Didi Hamann has ruled out the prospect of his former club being expelled from the Premier League as “football leagues are about competition”.

“The Premier League will have no interest in making Manchester City leave the league, you have to wait and see with these court cases,” Hamann said.

“There has to be a level playing field, the football leagues are about competition, and you need more than three or four teams to be able to win the league.

“I’m not sure what will happen to Manchester City if they are found guilty of the 115 charges, but the rules need to be listened to so every club can have a chance of success.”