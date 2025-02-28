Man City ‘fast-track new signings’ as Masters gives FFP update after ‘guaranteed relegation’ claim

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has given an update on the 115 charges facing Man City in their financial fair play case.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position.”

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd crisis, CL race among five saviours of the 2024/25 run-in with title, relegation drama over

👉 Premier League net spend table: Arsenal £200m more than Liverpool

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: More Champions League knockout goals than Drogba and Rooney

When asked about the case at the Business of Football Summit, Premier League CEO Masters: “The disciplinary panel needs to be given time to come to their decision.”

Masters’ comments come after football finance expert Kieran Maguire claimed that Man City would “effectively” be “guaranteed relegation” if they are found guilty of the serious charges.

Maguire told BBC Radio Five Live: “A points deduction would be the most likely outcome should the club be found guilty.

“As for the quantum of points deduction, if Everton were initially given a 10 points deduction for going around about £10/12million over the limits in one particular season, I think, in order to set an example to the rest of football, it’s got to act as a deterrent.”

“We’ll probably be looking at somewhere in the region of 60 to 100 points, which would effectively guarantee relegation out of the Premier League and into the lower tiers of football in the EFL.”

Man City have really suffered in the Premier League this season with Pep Guardiola’s side currently fourth in the table and well off the pace in the title race.

And now Football Insider claim that the Citizens ‘were forced to fast-track their planned summer signings in January due to their below-par performances’.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez all arrived in the winter transfer window and it has been revealed ‘that many of their summer arrivals are already “done” although plans are now being put in place to add further reinforcements to Pep Guardiola’s squad in the summer window’.

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: One punishment ‘not going to happen’ as Cityzens ‘seek complete decapitation’