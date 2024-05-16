According to reports, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will ‘avoid’ Manchester City’s final game of the season against West Ham United.

The Premier League title race has gone down to the final day but Man City are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola moved back to the top of the table in midweek as they beat Spurs 2-0 at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This game was widely viewed as the last remaining test for Man City as they pursue a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

City host West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday in a game which *shouldn’t* cause the Premier League title leaders too many problems.

Arsenal are likely to put pressure on their rivals as they are at home against Everton, but City will be crowned champions if they pick up all three points against the Hammers.

Masters to ‘avoid’ Man City vs West Ham…

Some have argued that Man City’s recent dominance should come with an asterisk as they are facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

This case has already dragged on for far too long but there is unlikely to be a conclusion for a while yet. Last month, Masters provided an update during an interview with reporters.

He said: “We can’t comment on the case, the date has been set, and the case will resolve itself in the near future.”

When asked whether a second title for Man City while the 115 charges are still hanging over their shoulders was a problem, he added: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league. The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day.”

According to a report from The Athletic, Masters will not be in attendance when Man City face West Ham this weekend.

‘The Premier League has confirmed chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal’s final game of the season against Everton on Sunday, while chair Alison Brittain will go to Manchester City as the title race goes to the final day of the season. ‘This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting City with the Premier League trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of the league’s financial fair play rules. Masters was the Etihad last season when they were crowned champions.’

