A football finance expert has provided an update on Manchester City’s FFP case and predicted when a verdict should be announced.

At the start of 2022, the Premier League referred Man City to an independent commission after charging the club with over 100 breaches of their financial fair play regulations.

The Premier League opted to pass on the case after holding a four-year probe into Man City’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018, and this started an incredibly prolonged process that’s somehow still ongoing.

Over the past few years, Pep Guardiola‘s side have remained insistent on their innocence and have gone about their business as usual in the transfer market, but they face severe sanctions if the case ultimately goes against them.

A huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction and/or expulsion from the Premier League could be on the table depending on the severity of Man City’s wrongdoing, but it has felt increasingly likely that they will escape unpunished.

READ: Man City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

The Man City vs Premier League FFP case was heard over several weeks before the end of 2024, but there has been little word on when a verdict will be announced in the subsequent 18 months that have followed.

“June would be most likely…”

Now, however, former Man City advisor Stefan Borson has predicted that the verdict will be announced in June.

“I think it’s coming quite soon, but then we have said that before, right?” Borson said on talkSPORT.

READ MORE: Top 10 moments when joyless, buzzkill VAR got it wrong even when it got it right

“My best guess and the kind of feeling in the parties is that it will come at the end of the season – June would be most likely, that’s the feeling.

“There’s no justification now from a kind of how long it takes to write this up, there’s no justification now.

“This is now ridiculous territory, 18 months to write up a decision in a private arbitration is clearly ridiculous.

“There’s been little things that I’ve heard that would signify that we are coming to the end of the process of writing it up.”

Everyone is pretty sick of this case by now, and this includes Ian Wright, but Gary Neville recently angered him by suggesting Man City “could get off every single charge”.

Neville told Wright. “They could get off every single charge, they could.

“I know you have gone quiet there, but they could.”

READ NEXT: The table that proves Arsenal are the angels of the Premier League

A shocked Wright noted: “Really? They could get off? Really? So, if they get off of every single charge, we are going to go, ‘Oh, God, that was… Can’t believe that happened, but anyway, let’s get on with it.

“It’s not like five or six. It’s 115! I feel like everybody’s like Trump here. No one’s listening. I feel like you are Trump. You are saying stuff, and it’s foolish this.”