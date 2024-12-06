Man City FFP: ‘Finish’ line in sight as ‘new photo emerges online’ in ‘big update’

The hearing into 115 charges levelled at Man City for allegedly breaking the Premier League’s financial fair play rules is likely to finish ‘next Tuesday’, according to reports.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

And now the hearing is due to come to an end on Tuesday after closing arguments and then the panel will ‘review the evidence before delivering its verdict at some point next year.’

Football Insider claims:

‘The Lawyer’s Christian Smith reported on 4 December the closing arguments have now started after posting a photo of the Premier League’s barristers, Andrew Hunter KC and Adam Lewis KC, returning to the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London. ‘Sources have told Football Insider both sides will likely be granted two to three days to present their closing arguments, with the hearing expected to draw to a close by the end of next Tuesday (10 December). ‘The panel will then review the evidence before delivering its verdict at some point next year.’

Man City have been struggling in recent weeks but ended a run of seven winless games in all competitions by beating Nottinham Forest 3-0 in midweek.

The Citizens are now nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool as Pep Guardiola’s side look to win their fifth title in a row.

On the fight to claw themselves back into title contention, Guardiola said: “They want it – I know they want it every single day – I don’t have any doubts, but we are not getting results, and we have to get results, and this is the reality.

“They are not going to come to me saying ‘I don’t believe anymore; I don’t believe what we have done’. That doesn’t happen and it will not happen.

“I want to help them find the way to be consistent and win games – this is what we have to do and what is going to happen, is going to happen. Otherwise I would not decide or still be there with the players for longer.

“I had in my head my destiny that I wanted to extend because I believe I want to continue to do that,. But of course, the results [are key] – all the managers who are in this situation know and for me, it’s the first time in my career, but what can I do?

“I have to accept it like a challenge, prove to myself that we can help them. The players know it. I want to be here. If they want me, fine. We have to fight.”