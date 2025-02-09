Man City FFP: Citizens ‘could be forced to pay’ millions to European clubs too

Man City could be made to pay compensation to some European clubs if they are found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, according to reports.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position.”

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola revealed over the weekend that he is expecting to hear a verdict in the case one month from now.

Guardiola said: “In one month, I think there will be a verdict and a sentence. After that, we will see my opinion of what happened so far.”

The Man City boss added: “My words will not convince people. I know with this club it is always ‘just about the money’.

“But in the past five years, we are the last among the top six for net spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham. Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is we sell a lot in the last seasons.”

And now Football Insider claims that Man City ‘could be forced to pay compensation to European clubs if they are found guilty of serious breaches in their 115 charges case’.

After it was reported in November that Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United met the six-year deadline to formally register for compensation if Man City are found guilty of serious breaches.

Football Insider insists ‘that European clubs could also submit compensation claims against Man City if they can prove the alleged breaches had a negative impact on them financially’.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists Man City are maintaining “business as usual” despite the conclusion of their FFP case coming soon.

Wyness told Football Insider: “They’ve spent a big number, about half the total number for the entire transfer window. I think there’s two things going on.

“Everyone, including Pep, has been surprised with the recent results. His plans, and the sporting directors plans for the squad, would have been for gradual rebuilding.

“They’ve had to do dramatic surgery pretty quickly to strengthen the squad and salvage the rest of the season.

“There are untold riches ahead in the Champions League, if they can get through Real Madrid. Also, they’ve got to maintain business as usual with the lawsuit and the 115 charges. They’re going to carry on as usual.

“This is a big statement. They’re in a great position with quality and value, and the wages aren’t too ridiculous.

“They can offload players if they have to, if things come to a head.”