Four Manchester City stars could reportedly ‘lead the exodus’ after the club were reportedly found guilty of 114 FFP charges.

Last Friday, it was reported that Man City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges after the Premier League accused the club of breaching its FFP regulations.

Neither the Premier League nor Man City have yet to state whether a verdict has or hasn’t been reached, but Enzo Maresca‘s side would face serious sanctions if they have been found guilty of this number of charges and if an appeal fails.

If the case goes against Man City to such a degree, any punishment would be on the table, with the potential sanctions including a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Should Man City fall from the Premier League, they would inevitably face the additional issue of a potential player exodus because most of their leading players would presumably want to continue playing at the highest level.

READ: Liverpool ‘worst fears realised’ as fallout from Man City FFP verdict leads to Haaland ‘U-turn’

Now, a report from Football Insider claims four Man City ‘big names’ are those who ‘could lead the exodus’ if they suffer relegation from the Premier League.

There is said to be a ‘genuine possibility’ of Man City getting relegated, with Erling Haaland the first player mentioned after they reported last week that Arsenal and Real Madrid have ‘made contact’ about signing him.

Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson and Antoine Semenyo are the other players who could reportedly be the first ones to leave Man City because they ‘still have plenty of admirers elsewhere’ after recently joining Man City.

‘Relegation release clauses’ truth revealed

Still, Man City could be in a decent negotiating position for their potential sales, with the report also noting that they do not have ‘relegation release clauses’ in their deals.

READ MORE: Why only Premier League expulsion or ten-year transfer ban will work on ‘cheating’ Man City

The report explains:

‘The club hierarchy are currently battling against the Premier League in their legal case, but the players have been left “in limbo” by those at the top of the club. ‘There is a genuine possibility that Enzo Maresca’s side could face relegation from the Premier League, but the squad themselves have not been made aware of the likelihood of that happening. Sources say that none of City’s recognised first-team players have “relegation release clauses” in their contracts, which prevents quick exits for them at cut-price fees.’

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