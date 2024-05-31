It has been suggested that Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City could create a “big problem”, with an “exodus” on the cards at the Etihad.

The Spaniard helped Man City win their fourth straight Premier League title earlier this month but his long-term future is in doubt with his current contract due to expire in 2025.

It is being widely reported that next season will be Guardiola‘s final year at Man City, with him ‘expected to call time on a spell of unprecedented dominance’ at the Etihad with sources insisting that it ‘will be his last’.

‘The club’s hierarchy fear that Guardiola’s ninth year will represent the end. While City stress that there has been no formal indication either way from the 52-year-old, multiple sources within the industry and City have openly discussed the prospect of an impending departure over recent months.’

Exit speculation relating to Guardiola has emerged with Man City facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

It has been claimed that Guardiola’s reported impending exit is linked to the 115 charges and ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness thinks Man City are facing a “big problem”.

Wyness believes Man City are at risk of a ‘boardroom exodus’ with their highly-regarded executive team tipped to follow Guardiola in leaving.

“The big problem City could face is what happened to Man United with Alex Ferguson.” Wyness told Football Insider.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City star ‘does not understand’ Guardiola and ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona

👉 Man City consider ‘surprise move’ for Man Utd target as Guardiola eyes replacement for ‘unhappy star’

👉 Man City, Arsenal or Liverpool? Shearer, Lineker and Richards predict who will win PL title next season

“David Gill went at the same time. He was a chief executive who had handled all the big player transactions, and then a new replacement came in when Ferguson left.

“That created a huge vacuum in terms of knowledge.

“If Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain were to go at the same time as Guardiola, that would cause a big problem.

“I’d hope they would handle the succession in a different way to United.

“Being from the chief executive’s union myself, people underestimate the value and importance of the work they do with the manager – getting the deals across the line that he wants.

“It’s a big difference in culture when that whole group leaves at the same time.

“I think City will be okay, but if there is a big exodus – we’ll have to wait and see.”

READ NEXT: A Sir Jim Ratcliffe-like summer transfer rule for each Premier League club