Man City FFP: Guardiola ‘fed up’ as he ‘shakes Citizens’ foundations’ with ‘natural successor’ lined up

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is “fed up” with the constant speculation over the 115 charges hanging over the club for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

Guardiola recently revealed that he is happy the hearing into the charges facing the Citizens starts soon and hopes there will be a swift conclusion for everyone’s sake.

The champions are continuing their quest for an unprecedented fifth straight crown under a cloud, having won two titles since Premier League charges they vehemently deny were laid in February 2023.

An independent commission is set to rule on the charges at some stage this season, with recent reports saying the hearing could begin as early as mid-September.

Speaking about that development for the first time, Man City boss Guardiola said: “I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us.

“Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

When asked if he was concerned the situation could impact the performance of Man City players, Guardiola said: “No, we have been three or four years talking about that.”

And former Everton CEO Wyness gets the feeling that Guardiola is now “fed up” with the constant speculation surrounding the charges and possible punishments if found guilty.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I don’t think he knows any more than us. He’s just fed up with it. He’s a football guy and is only concerned with what is happening on the pitch.

“Pep will be fed up with the distractions, fed up hearing it, fed up answering questions on it. He will just want this all over.”

Reports in Spain insist that Guardiola’s ‘possible departure in 2025 shakes City’s foundations’ with Man City having his ‘replacement’ in their sights.

Girona boss Michel is seen as Guardiola’s ‘natural successor’ with the Man City boss’ ‘departure on the horizon’ and the Spaniard ‘demonstrated his ability to get the best out of his squad’ last season.

The report adds: ‘His style of play, which combines possession, high pressing and speed in attack, has caught the attention of the City board, who see him as a possible natural successor to Guardiola.’