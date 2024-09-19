Man City FFP: Guardiola’s side face ‘ban across all competitions’ as report details PL knock-on effect

Pep Guardiola's Man City could be banned from all competitions if found guilty in the 'Trial of the century'.

Manchester City could be banned from all competitions if they’re found guilty of their 115 alleged breaches of financial fair play according to a report which details the knock-on effect of possible Premier League expulsion.

The so-called ‘Trial of the century’ began on Monday, with an independent commission set to decide whether the club is punished and what that punishment might be if they’re found guilty.

Fines, points deductions and even relegation are all in the offing with a decision to be reached before the end of the current season, though various appeals could mean any potential sanctions are kicked further down the road.

And The Telegraph now claim that City would also be at risk of being expelled from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while ‘there is no certainty they would be able to continue to play in the Champions League or at the Club World Cup either’.

A report earlier this week claimed Man City’s Premier League rivals ‘intend to call for severe penalties which could throw English football into turmoil’ if they are found guilty.

It’s Premier League clubs ‘believe a points deduction would not be suitable’ as an ‘alternative’ punishment of points deductions across multiple seasons has been ‘proposed’.

MORE ON MAN CITY’S ‘TRIAL OF THE CENTURY’ ON F365

👉 Man City FFP: A third of Cityzens to ditch club after relegation as ‘study’ reveals ‘glory fan’ percentage

👉 Man City FFP: Arsenal title and ‘relegation’ claims made as new ‘leaks’ are addressed

👉 Man City FFP: Ex-Citizens chairman ‘worried’ amid ‘relegation’ claim as rivals ‘propose alternative penalty’

While it is pure speculation at this stage as to what the sanctions could be, having combed through the rulebooks, The Telegraph believe Premier League expulsion would make it ‘very difficult’ for them to compete in other competitions.