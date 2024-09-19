Man City FFP: Guardiola’s side face ‘ban across all competitions’ as report details PL knock-on effect
Manchester City could be banned from all competitions if they’re found guilty of their 115 alleged breaches of financial fair play according to a report which details the knock-on effect of possible Premier League expulsion.
The so-called ‘Trial of the century’ began on Monday, with an independent commission set to decide whether the club is punished and what that punishment might be if they’re found guilty.
Fines, points deductions and even relegation are all in the offing with a decision to be reached before the end of the current season, though various appeals could mean any potential sanctions are kicked further down the road.
And The Telegraph now claim that City would also be at risk of being expelled from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while ‘there is no certainty they would be able to continue to play in the Champions League or at the Club World Cup either’.
A report earlier this week claimed Man City’s Premier League rivals ‘intend to call for severe penalties which could throw English football into turmoil’ if they are found guilty.
It’s Premier League clubs ‘believe a points deduction would not be suitable’ as an ‘alternative’ punishment of points deductions across multiple seasons has been ‘proposed’.
While it is pure speculation at this stage as to what the sanctions could be, having combed through the rulebooks, The Telegraph believe Premier League expulsion would make it ‘very difficult’ for them to compete in other competitions.
‘Expulsion from the world’s richest league would satisfy those calling for a harsher sanction but would also risk throwing English football into chaos and could lead to its four-time defending champions continuing to play in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League.
‘However, the rules of the two domestic cup competitions do raise the prospect of City’s exile from the game being extended beyond the Premier League.
‘Clause 31 of the FA Cup rules, for example, states: “Where a club has been admitted to participate in the competition but is then removed from the league in which it competes (or its league fixtures are suspended), the Professional Game Board [PGB] may remove the club from the competition.”
‘The PGB is made up of representatives of the Premier League and English Football League.
‘The EFL Cup rules, meanwhile, define participating clubs as “each member from time to time of the league and each member from time to time of the Premier League”.
‘Rules governing the Champions League appear to be more complex, with teams requiring a Uefa club licence to play in European competitions.
‘Uefa, the FA and the Premier League all have roles in the administration of such licences and Telegraph Sport has been unable to ascertain whether expulsion from a domestic league could be grounds for withdrawal.
‘Similarly, detailed regulations governing Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup that begins this summer – for which City qualified after winning the Champions League last year – do not appear to be publicly available.
‘However, if City are expelled from all domestic football, it could make it very difficult for them to continue to play in the Champions League and Club World Cup given the long gaps they would face between competitive fixtures.
‘The prospect of them winning those competitions at the end of a season in which they are thrown out of the Premier League and potentially other competitions would also rankle with rival clubs and supporters.’