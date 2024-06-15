It’s been claimed that Manchester City could “destroy the fabric the Premier League has been built on since 1992” as they attempt to prove their innocence.

At the start of 2023, it was revealed that Man City have been charged for over 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

“Those two things will destroy the Premier League…”

City’s case has been referred to an independent commission and a hearing is scheduled to be heard later this year.

If they are found guilty, City could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or even be expelled from the Premier League.

It was clear from the get-go that this is a complicated case and there has not been much development over the past 18 months. A further spanner was thrown into the works earlier this month as City ‘launched an unprecedented legal case’ against the Premier League as they push to remove Association Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This case started on Monday, June 10 and should conclude within the next month to six weeks. Ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness believes Man City could “destroy” the Premier League if they win as “two changes” to rules would spark “serial disquiet within other clubs”.

“The ultimate repercussion would be that all sponsorships are unlimited. That’s what we’re talking about,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“In theory, they’ll also get the voting system changed. Those two things will destroy the fabric the Premier League has been built on since 1992.

“It would also cause serial disquiet within other clubs, the partners they work with on a daily basis – and also in executive meetings behind the scenes. It would cause ruptions and a very bad environment.

“Clubs would start voting politically and all trust will be destroyed – we’re already on the brink of that.

“Reason may prevail and we can always hope, but we’re in a very dangerous position right now in terms of the fabric and sporting integrity of the league.”

Wyness has also argued that this new case proves Man City are “on the attack” as they attempt to “destabilise the rules”.

“Once I recovered from the shock of reading this new lawsuit, I thought about the 115 charges,” Wyness added.

“They’re not defending themselves in this new case, they’re on the attack.

“They’re trying to destabilise the rules, distract the Premier League – and use up their resources.

“I think the new case will be about trying to attack and derail the Premier League in an attempt to weaken the charges they have been facing for some time now.”

