Man City FFP: Guardiola’s side set for European Super League in 2024/25 amid ‘fear of expulsion’

Manchester City could be playing in the European Super League as early as next season if their legal battle against the Premier League fails as the club ‘fear expulsion’ over their 115 alleged FFP charges.

It was revealed on Tuesday that City had launched ‘unprecedented legal action’ against the Premier League as they see themselves as victims of ‘discrimination’ because of the APT rules and that the ‘tyranny of the majority’ is attempting to halt their progress as a club.

They are disputing the rules that limit how much companies linked to club owners can pay them in sponsorship, with their case to be heard at a hearing starting on Monday, which is expected to last a fortnight.

It’s been claimed this is a deflection tactic from City as they head for another hearing in November over their 115 alleged breaches of FFP rules, though it’s also thought that success in the ATP case could ‘blow a big hole’ in their FFP charges.

European Super League in 2024/2025

A report later in the week claimed that Man City ‘may be forced to rejoin the European Super League if they are unsuccessful in their new legal dispute’ as their relationship with the Premier League would be at an ‘all-time low’.

And now it’s claimed that City could rejoin the breakaway project next season after Barcelona president Joan Laporta – one of the key figures in the Super League project – said it was set to begin in 2024/2025.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY FFP CONTENT ON F365

👉 Five options for Manchester City fans after Premier League expulsion

👉 Man City explainer: What Premier League rules do they want scrapped? And which rivals support them?

👉 Thanos? Or are Man City heroes for taking on Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool?

City ‘fear expulsion’ from the Premier League

Expulsion from the Premier League has been mooted for some time if they’re found guilty of some or all of the 115 charges, and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs believes they’ve taken legal action against the Premier League because they’re running scared.

“Given the time this is taking, the Premier League will be fully prepared,” Wyness said. “This new case is going to soak up management time and resources for them.

“I think what we’re seeing is City going to these extreme lengths because they fear expulsion is really an option if they’re found guilty of these 115 charges. They’re throwing everything they possibly can at this.

“I would ask City fans to look beyond blind club loyalty and really think about this. Put pressure on your club, because this is going down the wrong road for football.”