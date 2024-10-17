Man City FFP: Guardiola ‘more likely’ to stay if relegated as new ‘expected’ verdict date is set

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘more likely’ to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium if the Citizens are severely punished in their FFP case, according to reports.

A hearing to examine 115 Premier League charges issued against the club began on September 16 with the Citizens’ legal team pictured arriving at the IDRC, close to St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

The charges facing Man City, who won a fourth straight Premier League title in May, date back as far as the 2009-10 season.

It is thought the club, who are also accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation, could face a range of punishments including a severe points penalty or even expulsion from the Premier League if found guilty.

Man City were charged by the league in February 2023 after a long investigation into allegations published by German magazine Der Spiegel in autumn 2018.

The Premier League club deny any wrongdoing and have previously said they have a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their stance.

The hearing is reported to have been scheduled for 10 weeks, with the independent commission’s verdict initially not expected until the new year.

However, The Athletic now claims that a ‘verdict is expected before the end of the year’ as all Premier League clubs eagerly await the outcome of proceedings.

The Athletic reports:

‘A verdict is expected before the end of the year and while everybody in football is eagerly awaiting the outcome one way or the other, it has not been much of a factor at all in the events of the past few days, from Begiristain’s exit to Guardiola’s future, whatever he decides. ‘To give a brief idea of the approach within City since the charges landed in February last year, there have been no clauses inserted into new signings’ contracts related to, for example, any potential relegation as, or as a result of, their punishment. ‘In most cases, the charges are not even brought up during negotiations, unless it is by an agent. If that is the case, they are told what the City squad was told on the day the charges dropped 18 months ago: that there is nothing to worry about and to get on with the job.’

Man City boss Guardiola was linked with the England job, before Thomas Tuchel took the position earlier this month, while there are doubts about his continuation after this season, especially with the charges hanging over the club.

However, The Athletic insists that if Man City were found guilty and punished then ‘it would make it more likely he would sign an extension’.

