It has been suggested that Manchester City are likely to ‘face a second hearing’ if they are found ‘guilty’ of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The Premier League champions are accused of breaching over 100 financial fair play rules and were charged at the start of last year. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

If Man City are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City chiefs have been insistent that they are innocent and they fought back against the Premier League earlier this year.

This came as they launched a legal battle against the Premier League as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the verdict of this case is ‘expected imminently’ and could be coming ‘in days’.

Man City’s APT hearing finished last month, while their FFP case got underway at the start of last week. A ‘decision’ timeline has emerged as it’s been suggested that the initial verdict could be reached in March 2025.

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson claims they will ‘face a second hearing if they are found guilty’ of their FFP charges. He explained.

“It effectively means there is a split trial,” Borson told Football Insider.

“There won’t be any discussion in this independent commission about what the sanction should be for City in terms of those that are within the remit of the independent commission.

“The independent commission will hear the evidence in terms of the actual substantive situation and will come to a finding as to whether City have done it or not in respect of all the individual charges.

“I assume they will then publish that decision and, at that point, will recall the parties to make submissions regarding whatever sanction is appropriate and incorporate within those discussions submissions relating to aggravating and mitigating factors.

“In a sense, it’s similar to a sentencing hearing in criminal matters, where the guilt is established and then you go back into court and the judge hears the party’s submissions on what the sentence should be, so it will be similar to that.

“Clearly, if City are found not to have broken any rules, then there won’t be any need for the sanction hearing and that will be the end of that, subject to any appeals by the Premier League.”

Former world champion boxer and famous Man City supporter Ricky Hatton claims “jealous” Premier League rivals will be “making a racket about punishing the club”.

“You’ve got to be worried about the 115 charges, especially when you see what the Premier League have done with Everton and Nottingham Forest for fewer charges,” Hatton said.

“Are the Premier League picking on City because we’ve been successful? Maybe, but there’s certainly a part of me that thinks some of the other clubs in the league will be making a racket behind-the-scenes about punishing the club.

“If you look at all of our achievements over the last few years, it’s easy for other club’s to be jealous of that.”