Haaland issues bullish Man City FFP verdict amid relegation ‘tariff’; Pep wants to sign Real Madrid star

Man City striker Erling Haaland has sent a bullish message over the financial fair play charges the Citizens are facing amid rumours of a relegation ‘tariff’.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position.”

Despite signing a new nine-and-a-half-year contract at Man City earlier this year, Haaland is still being asked about his feeling on the outcome of the case.

When asked on international duty about the charges, Haaland bullishly answered: “I don’t [doubt the club], obviously, when I sign a nine-and-a-half-year contract. I’ve said 300 times why I signed the contract. I talked to the club, got a good feeling and agreed to it in the end. That’s why.”

It has been claimed that Man Ciy can’t technically be relegated if found guilty of the most serious charges but the commission investigating their alleged breaches of financial fair play will set a ‘tariff’ that will see them go down if they’re found guilty.

Relegation would completely alter their summer transfer window, of course, but one player Man City boss Pep Guardiola would like to sign is Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid.

However, former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown claims the possibility of a new manager at Real Madrid could see Camavinga back in favour next season.

Brown told Football Insider: “I don’t think things are totally smooth at Real Madrid. They’ve had their problems with injuries and other things then they’ve got the likes of Modric who are ageing, but it’s the off-field stuff that gets me.

“Vinicius Junior gets the hump because he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or and none of them go to the ceremony – that speaks volumes about their attitude to me. There have been whispers that Carlo Ancelotti might leave at the end of the season.

“All of a sudden, some players on the fringes might think they have a chance. So Camavinga isn’t getting as much first-team football as he wants at the moment, but if they get a new manager in, that might change.

“That would be a significant blow as far as a move to Man City goes. We know they’re keen on signing him, but if he’s given his chance at Madrid I think he’d be happy to stay.

“I think it will depend on what happens with the manager’s future.”