Man City FFP: Haaland, Cherki ‘say yes’ to Barcelona transfer in £222m double swoop

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki ‘will say yes’ to moves to Barcelona if Man City are forced to offload players, according to reports.

The Citizens found out over the international break that they have been found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City have appealed the verdict and continue to deny any wrongdoing with rumours swirling about what their potential sanction could be if the decision is upheld.

A report in the Daily Mail earlier this week claimed that the most likely punishment would be a points deduction that will guarantee relegation from the Premier League.

That would put the future of many of their players in doubt, not only because they would be playing in another league next season, but also because they could miss out on Champions League football or European football for at least two seasons.

Many players will have relegation wage reduction clauses in their contracts too and it’s likely that Man City would lose several of their best players if some of the worst sanctions are handed down.

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And there are other clubs putting themselves in position to pounce if that scenario happens with reports in Spain claiming that Barcelona are eyeing both Haaland and Cherki.

It is understood that both Haaland and Cherki ‘will say yes’ to a move to Barcelona ‘if a sporting sanction forces Manchester City to offload some of its key players’.

Cherki ‘would be willing to listen to Barcelona if the punishment jeopardized his future in England’ but ‘the move is seen as contingent on Fermin’s departure, which would free up funds and create squad space. However, this hinges on one crucial condition: that City’s situation evolves into a scenario that truly opens the door to negotiating for their players.’

The report adds: ‘Barça would need to know the conditions of a potential transfer and assess whether they could afford them. City’s own decisions and offers from other clubs would also play a role. The opportunity would depend both on the severity of the relegation and the market’s response to this exceptional situation.’

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Another report in Spain has been quoted as insisting that Man City would ask for €110m (£92m) for Cherki, while there have been claims Barcelona are preparing a bid of £130m for club team-mate Haaland.

Man City star Haaland is “100 per cent available” to play Aston Villa

Haaland, Nico O’Reilly, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic all missed their 5-1 win over AEK Athens on Tuesday in the Champions League after picking up injuries against Ipswich Town.

Man City head coach Maresca confirmed on Thursday that Haaland is “100 per cent available” to play Aston Villa at the weekend.

Maresca told reporters: “We have a session this afternoon. They could all be available or not. They are still doubts. Yesterday they were all improving and we will see this afternoon. Erling is the only one who is 100 per cent available and the other three we need to wait on today’s session.”

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