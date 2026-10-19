Man City FFP: Hammer blow for PL as clubs send stark warning about punishment timeframe

The talk among Premier League clubs about the case against Man City is that “nobody can see it getting sorted out this season”, according to reports.

Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League after being accused of breaching their financial fair play rules.

The Citizens deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the verdict – but that has not stopped speculation as to how severe the punishment could be for breaking the rules.

Some of the potential punishments include being expelled from the Premier League or a huge points deduction that would almost guarantee relegation.

Sports lawyer James Severn recently revealed that Man City – who have won all seven of their Premier League matches so far this term – have “substantial hurdles” to clear if they want to be successful in their appeal.

A report recently claimed that Man City believe they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ to help their case but Severn has revealed why they will find it difficult.

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Severn told BBC Sport: “City will need to identify a material error of law, principle or fact, or serious procedural unfairness, which materially affected the Commission’s decision.

“The Appeal Board nevertheless has broad powers to allow or dismiss the appeal, vary the decision or make any other order it considers appropriate.

“The bank statements, government records and contemporaneous payment documents could be powerful evidence if they establish a clear audit trail showing the disputed funds came from the Abu Dhabi government rather than the owners.

“However, if that evidence was already before the Commission, which nevertheless concluded that the arrangements were a sham, City will face an uphill struggle to demonstrate the finding was materially wrong.”

Fear among Man City rivals over potential delay in end to saga

But the Daily Telegraph have revealed that Man City’s Premier League rivals fear the saga will not come to an end before the current season has concluded.

It is understood that there is ‘dismay that City appear unwilling to agree a settlement that would bring the process to a conclusion during this campaign and end the uncertainty clouding England’s top flight’.

While one source told the newspaper: “The talk among clubs is that nobody can see it getting sorted out this season.

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“That’s a massive problem because nobody is sure what they are playing for and whether or not the final positions will stand.”

The head of the Independent Football Regulator, David Kogan, reckons everyone will know the outcome of Man City’s appeal in the early part of next year.

Kogan told talkSPORT: “The Premier League have said that they want to get this resolved within season and actually, of course, it’s not the Premier League, it’s an independent commission that’s going to hear this, made of three retired either judges or lawyers.

“My understanding is there is a prescribed process, which is 12 weeks, and so people are assuming this will actually be heard by the middle or the end of January.

“But as I say, it’s not our process, it’s that of the Premier League’s independent commission. What I don’t think we can do is take any judgment until we’re quite clear.

“Obviously, City claim that they have some form of silver bullet to put off these charges and win the appeal, and we’re not there to judge whether that’s right or wrong yet, but I think we’ll know in the early part of next year.”

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