Man City FFP: Hearing ‘over’ as closing arguments ‘were completed on Friday’ with relegation mooted

The hearing into 115 charges levelled against Man City over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules is over, according to reports.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against the Citizens started in September.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

And now Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan has revealed that the hearing has now come to an end and that the three-man panel will now consider evidence before reaching a verdict.

Keegan wrote in the Daily Mail:

‘The hearing into the Premier League’s 115 charges against Manchester City has concluded. ‘Mail Sport can reveal that closing arguments in a case with huge ramifications for English football were completed on Friday – with a three-man panel now considering evidence before delivering a verdict in the coming months.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City tipped to ‘blow away’ Liverpool and ‘agree’ £50m signing Guardiola’s chosen to ‘fix crisis’

👉 Four of five most creative footballers in Premier League are Man City

👉 Man City boss Guardiola makes ‘worst team in Premier League’ claim after draw at Palace

‘Proceedings began on September 16 at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre and have been shrouded in secrecy. However, following a brief pause, both sides delivered their final shots last week in what has been a high-stakes battle. ‘The Premier League have accused its champions of multiple breaches of financial rules and of failing to co-operate with a subsequent investigation. ‘Should City, who strongly refute any wrongdoing, be found guilty of some of the more serious charges, they could be hit with huge financial penalties, points deductions or even relegation. ‘However, as Mail Sport previously reported, it is highly likely that – should an agreement not be reached – each side would launch an appeal against the forthcoming verdict. And, should that be the case, a final decision may not be delivered until the end of next season, with a state of damaging limbo continuing.’

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Frank, Spurs, Nuno, Man Utd, Van Nistelrooy, Martin and more