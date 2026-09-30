Man City FFP: How much compensation Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs could receive revealed

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have all written to Manchester City to reserve the right for potential damages and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed how much money each club could receive in compensation.

The Premier League has now confirmed that an independent panel has found City guilty on all charges related to breaches of their financial regulations over a nine-year period.

It was found that City had arranged “sham” contracts with commercial partners to inflate revenues and reduce costs to the tune of over £900m.

City maintain their innocence and are expected to appeal the ruling, and we’re yet to learn the punishment for one of the greatest sporting scandals in history.

READ: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

But beyond the initial punishment from the Premier League, City also face the reality of having to pay their Premier League rivals compensation over their loss of earnings in the period in which they have been found to have cheated on an astronomical scale.

And Jacobs believes that four clubs known to have set the legal ball rolling – Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham – could seek damages of over £100m.

He told talkSPORT: “Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs have all pre-reserved their rights to sue Manchester City for damages, predominantly for seasons where they missed out on Champions League football or potentially silverware.

“Each could seek over £100million, but you have a wider issue for City if found guilty subject to appeal and that is collective action.

“There’s two routes. One is the clubs could pool together and start their own individual action for compensation, but for one lump payment distributed in different ways.

“Or the simpler legal solution is for the Premier League to take class action for damages and then choose how to distribute it.

“You could say clubs that went down might want compensation. You could say at a very base level, clubs that feel Manchester City should be removed from the league in those seasons bump themselves up a place and that’s a little bit extra prize money.

“You’ll have teams that missed out on European football and silverware. So this is a very complicated legal situation.

“Whereas the City case can hopefully resolve itself before the season is out, the damages if they’re found guilty subject to appeal could lead to years and years and years of legal cases.

“This is why certain clubs like the four I mentioned are already prepared.

“There’s even a chance European clubs look at the situation and they lost out to Manchester City in the Champions League in some of the seasons in question and they decide they’re entitled to something as well.”

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