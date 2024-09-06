Man City FFP: Pundit reveals ‘huge player exodus’ verdict as ‘biggest worry’ for fans is clear

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists he doubts there will be a “huge player exodus” next summer if they are found guilty of FFP breaches.

Pep Guardiola recently declared himself happy that the hearing into the 115 charges facing the citizens starts soon and hopes there will be a swift conclusion for everyone’s sake.

The champions are continuing their quest for an unprecedented fifth straight crown under a cloud, having won two titles since Premier League charges they vehemently deny were laid in February 2023.

An independent commission is set to rule on the charges at some stage this season, with recent reports saying the hearing could begin as early as mid-September.

Speaking about that development for the first time, Man City boss Guardiola said towards the end of August: “I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us.

“Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

There have been all sorts of rumours over the summer about some of their top players leaving the club but ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson reckons Guardiola deaparting is a bigger worry.

“We’re just in uncharted territory at the moment, aren’t we,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“We’ve never seen a club with a 115 potential charges, we’re very unsure as to an outcome.

“We look at what’s happened to Everton and Nottingham Forest, and then we look at what’s happened to Leicester, so nobody can predict what’s going to happen.

“We don’t know the ins and outs of the Manchester City charges.

“I don’t think that there will be a huge player exodus from Manchester City; I don’t think Manchester City and Manchester City fans are too worried about these charges.

“The biggest worry for Manchester City and their fans is when Pep decides to leave, that’s when you’re going to see a huge change in guard.”

Man City brought in around £100m in transfer fees over the summer with Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan their only two signings – but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness doubts their lack of spending is related to the 115 charges against them.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I don’t think the transfer spending has anything to do with the 115 charges.

“I just think they’re happy with their squad, the same as Liverpool – there was no big spending required.

“Both clubs felt they had decent squads, they were happy to add if needed – but no glaring holes needed to be filled.

“All Pep has done is refresh, and it’s business at usual. City are purring away as we expect them to be.”