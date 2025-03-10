‘Legal experts’ have revealed a new ‘intriguing development’ concerning Manchester City’s possible ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League.

Man City have been embroiled in a legal battle against the Premier League since they were referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules at the start of 2023.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were charged with breaching over 100 FFP rules following a prolonged four-year probe into their alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Very little has emerged in relation to the nature of Man City’s supposed wrongdoing and this process has dragged on longer than most initially anticipated, as the hearing did not conclude until the end of 2024.

Man City have insisted on their innocence throughout this process. In recent months, they have appeared especially confident as they have tied Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland to lucrative new contracts. They also invested heavily in January as they were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool, Spurs, Brighton, Silva, Moyes, Arsenal and more…



However, if Man City are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

A fresh detailed report from the i paper has provided insight from ‘legal experts’ into the matter, with it claimed that the initial verdict – subject to an appeal – is expected ‘any day now’ with rival clubs ready for ‘carnage’.

The report also delved into what could happen ‘if the Premier League win’, with Man City risking a ‘severe punishment if the substantial charges are proven’.

It is also explained that this is ‘expected’ to come via a ‘huge points deduction’.

‘Sports lawyers who have spoken to The i Paper believe the three former judges presiding over the hearing will follow the loose precedent of points deductions handed to Everton and Nottingham Forest for financial breaches. ‘If that is case, in this outcome City can expect a huge points deduction.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money calculated: Manchester United unfairly high in earnings table

👉 Man City FFP: The Citizens could be ‘relegated around Easter’ as possible ‘second hearing’ claim emerges

👉 Ex-England boss Capello slams ‘arrogant’ Guardiola over the ‘tremendous damage he’s done to football’

The report has also pointed out a new ‘intriguing development’ regarding Man City’s possible ‘expulsion’.