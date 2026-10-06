Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City need to be punished for “years and years” after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man City face severe sanctions after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

Should they fail to clear their name after an appeal, Man City’s potential punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

And given the severity of the initial verdict, any and every punishment should be on the table and Carragher is among those who want the book to be thrown at Man City.

“It has to be done this season…”

Carragher has explained why Man City need to be given a punishment that lasts for “years and years”.

“Now that we know that they’re guilty, yes, there’s an appeal, but now that they’ve got a big guilty verdict initially, now I don’t think anybody wants to wait,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

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“It has to be done this season, because Man City need to be affected for next season.

“I know the word at the moment is sham; it’ll almost make the Premier League of this season, the title to be won would be a sham, if Man City went on to win that league with what we know has gone on.

“So it has to be done this season, and I think the punishment, whatever it should be, I don’t think it can be a one-off punishment for one season, because this has gone on for years and years, so I think the punishment should go on for years and years.”

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Carragher also looked ahead to this weekend’s match between Man City and Liverpool, noting “everything’s baying for blood” after the guilty FFP verdict.

He added: “I think it’ll be really difficult for City this season now, in terms of going on to achieve anything.

“Of course, there might be sanctions as the season goes on, but I think every away ground that they go to now will be the best atmosphere in that stadium, maybe that season.

“Everyone’s baying for blood, unfortunately, for Manchester City right now, or for their players and manager right now, so I think it’s going to be very difficult for them to achieve anything.”

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