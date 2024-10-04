Man City FFP: Citizens hit with January transfer blow as rivals are ‘frightened’

Man City “won’t do anything stupid” in the January transfer window and could have to avoid spending all together in the market, according to an ‘insider’.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against the Citizens started last month.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

And now ‘insider’ and former Man Utd and Tottenham senior scout Mick Brown has insisted that Man City could be forced to limit their January spending.

Brown told Football Insider: “They, more than anybody else, have got to be very wary of their financial situation,” he told Football Insider.

“They’ve got outstanding claims against them. 115 of them. In terms of spending money, they won’t be able to do it in the same way they did a few years ago.

“People have had their fingers burnt and they’ve now got to consider whether they’ll be able to do any deals while avoiding going too far. It’s hard enough to get points without having them taken back off of you.

“I think it’ll be a consideration when they look to buy some new players in January. You’d think they’ve got enough ability on the board and with the people who matter to find ways through it. They’re not some chancers.

“I think they’ve got more about them than the majority so they won’t do anything stupid, but I think their spending could be limited.”

Football Insider claim that other Premier League clubs are ‘frightened’ after the top flight’s legal fees hit £50m last season with the money set to come out of each club’s share of broadcast rights.

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “It’s very concerning for those other clubs. The Premier League were six times over their legal budget last year, and we’re now looking at even more.

“It’s ridiculous, and the money will come out of the club’s share of the broadcast rights. It’s frightening.

“It’s going to get to a big number and the clubs will be very concerned about how the Premier League are fighting this.

“Some serious questions have got to be asked of the chairperson, Alison Brittain, about how it got to this stage.

“We understand that the Premier League has a job to enforce these rules. My argument is that they have not enforced them in a way which is consistent.

When Scudamore was the boss, he would’ve brought clubs into the broom cupboard behind closed doors and got the punishment sorted without going public.

“Masters or Brittain have not been able to do that without getting into protracted and expensive legal battles. It could’ve been done behind closed doors.”