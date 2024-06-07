Liverpool and Arsenal are in trouble if Man City win their legal case against the Premier League.

Liverpool and Arsenal would face significant ‘problems’ if Manchester City are successful in their legal action against the Premier League as an expert predicts the issue may have to be bumped up to ‘governmental level’.

It was revealed on Tuesday that City had launched ‘unprecedented legal action’ against the Premier League as they see themselves as victims of ‘discrimination’ because of the APT rules – what’s APT, you ask? – and that the ‘tyranny of the majority’ is attempting to halt their progress as a club.

City attempt to ‘blow a big hole’ in FFP charges

They are disputing the rules that limit how much companies linked to club owners can pay them in sponsorship, with their case to be heard at a hearing starting on Monday, which is expected to last a fortnight.

It’s been claimed this is a deflection tactic from City as they head for another hearing in November over their 115 alleged breaches of FFP rules, though it’s also thought that success in the ATP case could ‘blow a big hole’ in their FFP charges.

‘Unbridled greed’ a problem for Arsenal and Liverpool

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now runs a consultancy advising elite football clubs, believes City’s ‘unbridled greed’ could create a serious problem for clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal.

He told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “This argument is about trying to protect PSR, with City trying to blow it up.

“If they were to be successful, it would polarise things into the haves and the have-nots.

“Certainly Saudi Arabia have got extremely deep pockets, the United Arab Emirates – it would give a problem to clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal in particular.

“It’s the wrong way to be going. We should be trying to maintain as much jeopardy and sporting integrity as possible.

“It’s a simple thing to ask for, but it’s being poisoned by the unbridled greed we’re seeing from City.

“The Premier League has got to show that it can’t be bought.

“It’s a real big issue, and it’ll probably be up to the governmental level at some stage.

“This league is a great asset and it’s now potentially up for sale. If that’s the case, we may as well give up with football.”

