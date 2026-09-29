According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to sign two Manchester City stars following their guilty FFP verdict.

Man City face losing several leading stars after it was reported that they have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

Neither the Premier League nor the club have officially commented on the reported verdict at the time of writing, but Enzo Maresca’s side risks serious sanctions if they have lost the case to such a dramatic extent.

It has been widely reported that Man City intend to appeal, but their potential punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Another potential consequence is a possible player exodus, especially if Man City are relegated to the Championship of below.

READ: The only thing Man City are guilty of is ‘trying to level up the playing field’ after ‘blind panic’ of ‘cartel’



And Liverpool and other Big Six clubs could look to take advantage, with a new report from insider Indykaila claims the Reds are ‘ready’ to sign Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku.

Double raid on Man City depends on one condition

Liverpool were linked with Semenyo before he joined Man City from Bournemouth, while Doku was another target during Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

Therefore, this is an easy link to make, especially because the wing department remains an issue for Liverpool after they failed to sign a natural replacement for Mohamed Salah in the summer.

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This report should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is said that Liverpool plan to sign the Man City pair on one condition.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool are keeping tabs on Jérémy Doku and Antoine Semenyo as Manchester City await the outcome of their financial case.

‘#LFC are ready to step in if #MCFC needs a quick-fire sale to generate revenue.’

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Liverpool should sign Semenyo and another Man City star following the reported guilty FFP verdict.

When asked who Liverpool should sign from Man City, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “Nico O’Reilly – I would say Liverpool.

“They are dying for a left-back. Tsimikas is their second choice, Kerkez hasn’t been at their level.

“I think that would be a great move.”

Agbonlahor added: “I am going Semenyo to Liverpool.

“Liverpool, he walks into their side on the left-hand side or right-hand side.

“He is the perfect player for Liverpool.”

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