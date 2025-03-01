According to reports, Manchester City could face a ‘new investigation’ if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Man City have been embroiled in a heated legal battle against the Premier League since the start of 2023.

The Premier League holders were referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching over 100 FFP rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have remained confident during this prolonged process as they have insisted on their innocence and were comfortably the biggest spender in the winter transfer window.

But if they are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

Their FFP case against the Premier League was heard towards the end of 2024 and a verdict is expected to be announced this month.

This is likely to be the subject of an appeal from either side and it remains to be seen whether Man City’s success with their Associated Party Transaction case will impact their FFP situation.

Earlier this week, there was a fresh development as La Liga chief Javier Tebas revealed he’s submitted a ‘complaint’, accusing Man City of ‘deception’ by ‘hiding costs’ from their records.

Tebas said: “What worries me is not the APTs, what worries me is the companies outside the City Football Group (Manchester City’s parent company) where the City expenses are sent.

“They have a scouting company, a marketing company. That’s where they have very high expenses. They invoice City for less money. City have costs that are less than if they didn’t have this circle of companies.

“All they do is they think about how they can avoid the rules and regulations. We have reported this to the European Union with facts and figures.”

He continued: “Taking into account their relationship with the sovereign fund of Abu Dhabi, we asked for these things to be checked.

“It’s really important that all clubs are subject to transparency rules and governance and real competition in the financial and sporting side of their business. If it’s not controlled — and we do control — it means football ends up in the hands of states.”

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Man City ‘could face a new investigation’ after their FFP case against the Premier League ‘following Tebas’ allegations’.

The report commented on the EU’s ‘probe’ and what is required for there to be a fresh investigation.