Man City FFP: Prem told to make hearing public as ‘expulsion’ is a ‘genuine possibility’

The Premier League have been told to make the hearing public in the ongoing financial fair play case against Man City after Richard Masters’ recent announcement.

Masters insisted that the case against Man City over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules “will resolve itself in the near future”.

Man City remain in pole position to retain their title following a 5-1 win over Wolves on Saturday, which would be their second since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Asked whether a second Man City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Masters said: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

An independent commission is set to hear the case later this year, but certainly not before the current campaign ends. Given the extent of the charges, a decision in the case may not come until next year.

The Citizens said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

And now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke is ‘adamant the Citizens’ hearing date should be made public by the governing body’ and insists ‘the Premier League should be more forthcoming about the situation after Everton and Nottingham Forest have both recently been handed points deductions for breaching the spending rules.’

O’Rourke’s claims come after former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed on Friday that “expulsion is on the table” for Man City – who strongly maintain their innocence – if they are found guilty of their charges.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think expulsion is on the table for Man City. How far down the football pyramid they could go, I don’t know.

“But I think it’s a genuine possibility because the Premier League have set the bar so high.

“They tried to take 17 points from Everton, before appeals – that’s a big number for pretty minor PSR transgressions.

“If they are found guilty of 115 charges, and they’ve obstructed the process – they’ve got no grounds for appeal on co-operation.

“We’re looking at expulsion, it’s got to be on the table. We’re looking at a battle royale, that’s for sure.”