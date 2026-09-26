According to reports, four Big Six clubs want ‘compensation’ from Manchester City after they were found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

On Friday afternoon, shockwaves were sent around the footballing world as respected reporter David Ornstein revealed that Man City had been found guilty ‘on almost all’ of the FFP charges against them.

An independent commission has found them guilty on 114 of their 115 charges, and Man City now face severe sanctions if they cannot win an appeal.

We now appear to have entered the endgame of a prolonged saga, which has been ongoing since the Premier League charged Man City at the start of 2023.

The Premier League referred Enzo Maresca‘s side to an independent comission after a four-year investigation into their alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018.

READ: Manchester City ‘cheated’, punishment ‘will be biblical’ and fans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’



The hearing took place over six weeks at the end of 2024, and Man City have remained confident of their innocence throughout this process.

This is shown by Man City’s heavy spending in the transfer market, but the case has gone against them, and potential punishments include a huge fine, a transfer ban, a points deduction, expulsion, or being stripped of Premier League titles.

And Man City could also be sued by Premier League rivals seeking compensation, with Ornstein reporting for The Athletic on Friday evening that clubs are ‘planning legal action’, with work already underway.

The report added:

‘Legal firms have been contacting clubs to inform them that they would be in a position to claim compensation if Manchester City are found to have breached the Premier League’s rules. ‘And now that an independent panel has decided that the eight-time Premier League champions breached 114 of the 115 charges levelled against them by the league, as revealed by The Athletic, those discussions are now intensifying.’

READ MORE: Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline



Four Premier League clubs targeting £200m in compensation

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has since added that Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are seeking ‘compensation’ and ‘could land ‘more than £200m’ combined.

Delaney explained: ‘A number of rivals are planning to pursue legal processes, amid the anticipation that City will be found guilty in almost all of the charges relating to their long-running Premier League case over alleged financial rules breaches. At least four clubs preserved their rights to claim compensation surrounding loss of earnings under Section W of the competitions rules.

‘Sources tell the Independent that those clubs are Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. All four have been contacted for comment, with United and Spurs declining to do so. This essentially locked in their “right to sue” before the statute of limitations passed.’

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