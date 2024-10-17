Man City FFP: Man Utd ‘confident’ two key figures ‘will not be implicated’ in Citizens’ legal battle

Man Utd are ‘confident’ that Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox ‘will not be implicated’ in Man City’s ongoing legal battles, according to reports.

The Red Devils appointed both chief executive Berrada and technical director Wilcox last season with the former having to wait until the summer to join officially.

Berrada moved directly from rivals Man City to Man Utd, while Wilcox joined from Southampton but was previously the Citizens’ academy director.

Man City’s 115 charges over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair playr rules are being examined in a hearing, which began last month, and will last ten weeks.

The Daily Telegraph claim that Man Utd are ‘confident their new chief executive Omar Berrada will not be implicated in Manchester City’s legal battle with the Premier League over allegations of financial irregularities’.

The report adds:

‘The 46-year-old was the only witness to represent City at Benjamin Mendy’s employment tribunal in Manchester this week. ‘Berrada’s presence raised concerns that the United chief executive and other former City staff who have been recruited by the Old Trafford club since Ineos became co-owners in February could become embroiled in a separate hearing relating to the Premier League’s 115 charges against City.’

The Daily Telegraph continues:

‘Although there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by Berrada and United are confident there will be no fall-out for the club, the chief executive – who originally joined City in September 2011 – served as the club’s director of partnership sales for 17 months until January 2015. He was then group commercial director for almost two years. ‘City have been accused of a series of breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules between 2009 and 2018 and are alleged to have inflated some sponsorship income. They deny any wrongdoing. ‘Berrada aside, United appointed Jason Wilcox as technical director in April. The former Blackburn Rovers winger – who joined United from Southampton – was previously City’s academy director. As with Berrada, there is no suggestion at all of any wrongdoing on Wilcox’s part.’

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons Man City have displayed their “bravery” in the fae of the FFP allegations by pushing ahead with their plans to expand the Etihad Stadium to 62,000.

Wyness told Football Insider earlier this month: “Man City have been brave throughout the 115 charges situation.

“They’ve looked everyone in the eye, maintained their innocence – and only time will tell us what comes out of the hearing. It’s a big sign, to increase the Etihad’s capacity to that level.

“But they’ve got to do it to stay competitive in the Premier League. If they do get a punishment and they are out of the league for a season or two, that’s about the time it will take to finish this construction.

“They will plead their innocence to the last day and this is just another part of that. Attendances and ticket prices have been a big question at City, but that could just be because they have so many high-level games continually.

“But they’ll be able to pick up the tourism factor as well and fill those seats – they’ll have no problems with a 60,000-seat stadium.”