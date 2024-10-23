Jose Mourinho tells Man Utd to cough up if Man City are punished: ‘Pay me the bonus’

Jose Mourinho has told Man Utd they must “pay” him a “bonus” if Man City are punished for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

The hearing into the 115 charges laid against Man City by the Premier League for alleged breaches of its financial rules began last month and will take around ten weeks to complete.

Man City deny any wrongdoing but there’s speculation that the Premier League champions could face points deductions, fines and even expulsion from the competition if found guilty.

Mourinho, whose Fenerbahce side face Man Utd in the Europa League on Thursday, wants a winners’ medal and bonus paid to him by the Red Devils if Man City are stripped of their title from the 2017/18 season, in which he led them to second place, 19 points behind the Citizens.

Mourinho told reporters at a pre-match press conference: “That was a difference in relations to me, we won the Europa League and finished second in the Premier League.

“I think we still have a chance to win that [2017-18] league [title], maybe they punish Manchester City with points, we win that league. They have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal.”

When asked how Man Utd have changed since he was sacked in December 2018, Mourinho replied: “Honestly I didn’t lose one minute thinking about it. I wish the best to Manchester United since the moment I left. I left with a good feeling for the club and its fans and I want the best for them.

“If things aren’t going amazingly well for them, it’s not something that makes me happy. But I have no time, it doesn’t make sense for me to be thinking about what happened, what didn’t happen.

“What happened for sure is that they now keep faith in the coach, supporting the coach, who is staying season after season. That means stability and means trust, giving him conditions to keep his job.”

Man Utd ended a five-match winless streak by beating Brentford 2-1 and slightly eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag and Mourinho has urged the Red Devils boss to play his “full strength” side.

Mourinho continued: “I’m not the coach of Manchester United. I don’t see any reason for Manchester United to be afraid of Fenerbahce but I think they know it’s not an easy game for them. If they think it’s easy, if they come thinking it’ll be easy, it is the wrong approach and I don’t think that will be the approach.

“They know the game can be difficult for them. I think they will come with maximum strength, I don’t think they are going to rotate players before next weekend’s match, they come full strength, that’s what I’d do.”