Ex-Manchester United forward Louis Saha has commented on Man City’s Financial Fair Play hearing as they are accused of “strategically” breaking rules.

At the start of 2023, it emerged that Man City had been charged by the Premier League after being accused of breaching over 100 FFP rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

If found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City have been insistent about their innocence and at the start of this year, they bought back against the Premier League. This came as they campaigned for the removal of the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

On Thursday afternoon, a ‘huge development’ surfaced as it was claimed that they appear to have ‘scored victory’ in their APT case against the Premier League.

Saha believes Man City have been “calculated” in their conduct as they have been “trying to get away with murder”.

“Nobody knows how the independent panel is going to deal with Manchester City’s case,” Saha said in an interview with cryptocasinosuk.net.

“If you look at it from the outside, it looks like Manchester City have been trying to get away with murder! We’re not talking about one or two infringements, mistakes that could have been made innocently, we’re talking about 115 charges.

“That makes you think that they must have known what it was they were trying to do. There must have been a strategy at play to bend the rules to their advantage. It’s calculated, well-thought out. It has to be when there are that many charges levelled against you.

“It’s unfair. I know that the charges are from 2009, but this team that we’re seeing now was built on the success of teams that have been accused of breaking the rules.”

Saha has also hit out at the Premier League over their “baffling decision-making”.

“I’m not sure what the appropriate punishment will be, but the rules are the rules, and every club has to adhere to them,” Saha added.

“For clubs like Everton, it must be hugely frustrating to have points deducted so quickly, while City’s case has been allowed to drag on and on and on. They’ve been given time to organise their case, they’ve been given time to actually defend themselves, or even hide something.

“That’s not fair on any of the other clubs in the Premier League. That’s a double-standard and you can’t allow double-standards in any walk of life.

“The Premier League also needs to take some responsibility here. They need to have a stronger process and, perhaps, maybe it would have been better for them to focus on the breaches they were certain they would win on. The paperwork for over 100 cases must be absolutely insane.

“I am baffled by the Premier League’s decision-making when it comes to members who break the rules. You can’t punish one club and not punish the other. That makes a mockery of the rules and the organisation. This has taken far too much time.”