Ex-Man Utd boss Mourinho gives fresh Man City FFP rant as he insists they ‘should pay points’

Ex-Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho insists that Man City “should pay points” if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position.”

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

During the period that the charges relate to, Mourinho’s Man Utd side finished second to Man City in the 2017/18 campaign before the Portuguese coach lost his job the following season.

Speaking about his time at Man Utd, the current Fenerbahce boss told Portuguese outlet Canal 11: “There’s a critical moment at that club, not only with Sir Alex’s departure, but also with David Gill’s. David Moyes came in, but when my Netflix documentary comes out, the story will be told.

“I’ll arrive later, and when I arrive, I’ll arrive at a club still going through that period. We won several things, we finished second in the league. I still say I don’t understand clubs that are punished with financial fair play and pay [in cash].

“I think they should pay points. Manchester City was punished, and legally, we should have won the league. But it wasn’t enough for me to have stability, continuity.”

It is not the first time that Mourinho has ranted about the 2017/18 season, he said in October: “As you know, we won the Europa League, we finished second in the Premier League.

“I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points, and maybe we win that league. Then they have to pay me the bonus and give me my medal.”