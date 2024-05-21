Man City FFP: Masters gives ‘confidential’ update as he’s told to end ‘biggest Premier League crisis ever’

Premier League CEO Richard Masters insists he’s bound by rules which prevent him from giving any more information as Man City face 115 financial fair play charges.

Man City were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even relegation from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case.

The Citizens won the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive time on Sunday and a sixth time since Pep Guardiola became manager, while they could make it a Double if they beat arch-rivals Man Utd in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

Man City went on to win the Treble last season, while off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenues last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

Everton and Nottingham Forest being punished for breaches of Premier League financial rules this season has put the spotlight back on Man City’s case.

There has been a frustration from supporters of other clubs about the lack of updates on Man City’s hearing but Premier League CEO Masters has now explained why.

Masters told The Times: “All we have said is that a date has been set for the hearing. We haven’t said when that is. Our rulebook requires these commissions to be held in private, and everything to be confidential.”

Masters revealed recently that the hearing will take place in the “near future” but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness doesn’t think that statement was particularly helpful.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I do believe that statement hinders more than it helps. When is the hearing going to be? At some point in the future? Everybody is asking ‘When?’. Let’s get this resolved.

“They were very clear on dates and issues around Nottingham Forest and Everton.

“The chairwoman Alison Brittain needs to be held to account very seriously about this. Richard Masters has been the fall guy in all of this and I fully accept he’s got a lot to answer for.

“But as chairperson, with this Man City case, in the biggest crisis the Premier League’s ever had, she’s been completely anonymous and completely absent.

“She should be the one the public are now holding to account. She should be in front of a select committee as soon as possible to work out what’s going to happen next.

“These are big issues. Rishi Sunak said in his speech the other day the Premier League is the envy of the world. You have to be careful.

“It’s about time the Premier League swept up this mess, stopped it and got on with football.”

