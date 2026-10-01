Arsenal legend Paul Merson has revealed how he thinks Manchester City should be punished after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man City face severe sanctions after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty of almost all of their FFP charges.

The Premier League have been vindicated after referring Man City to an independent comission following a four-year probe into the club’s conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Enzo Maresca‘s side are going to appeal the initial verdict, but they risk a huge punishment if they are unsuccessful. Their possible sanctions include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Now, Merson has explained why he thinks that a suitable punishment for Man City would be to “take all their trophies away”.

“First of all, take all their trophies away. I think that’s the first thing,” Merson responded on Sky Sports when asked what would be a “fitting” punishment for Man City.

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“It’s not because of us, it’s our childrens’ childrens’ children in 50, 60 or 70 years’ time, if you look through and see that Manchester City dominated, it’s not going to say underneath that they were guilty of anything so I think that’s got to be taken off.

“I’m not saying to go and give those titles to whoever finished second because I think that’s a real kick in the teeth in itself if you go and do that.

“But I think that’s got to be wiped. For me, in my opinion, that’s got to be wiped off the face that they dominated it by doing what they were doing.

“And rightly so you should dominate football if you’re getting that big an advantage.

“I’d expect to be dominating football, even with me as the manager!”

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Paul Merson makes Arsenal claim after Man City guilty verdict

Merson also revealed his thoughts on what ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could have achieved with an extra £60-80m to spend each season.

He explained: “I’m not just saying this because it’s Arsenal but at the same time, they were buying Arsenal’s best players and made it even worse.

“Arsene Wenger was trying to make something happen, build a stadium and then trying to be successful… and City are doing what they’re doing and then they’re buying Arsenal’s best players and taking them to City.

“So that makes Arsenal even weaker! For me, straightaway it would be that [taking the title away].”

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