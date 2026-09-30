There is now a ‘most likely’ punishment for Manchester City after the guilty FFP verdict, and the chances of expulsion have been revealed.

On Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that an independent comission has found Man City guilty on almost all of their FFP charges.

Somewhat bafflingly, the club are continuing to insist on their innocence and have indicated that they will appeal the initial verdict before Friday’s deadline.

But if they are unsuccessful, the potential punishments for Enzo Maresca‘s side range from a fine to being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Some have called for Man City to have their titles taken away, while an expulsion has been considered unlikely because the Premier League and Football League are different bodies.

“I think there’s about a 10 per cent chance of that happening…”

A new report from Football Insider claims an expulsion would become possible if a ‘new mechanism’ is introduced, though ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness has told the outlet that there is still a “very slim chance” of this happening.

Instead, Wyness thinks the ‘most likely’ punishment is Man City being deducted enough points to ensure “the normal relegation situation”.

“Well, there’s just no system, as I’m aware, to handle this sort of thing. So basically what you’re asking is if they were expelled from the Premier League. I think there’s about a 10 per cent chance of that happening, a very slim chance,” Wyness told Football Insider.

READ: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

“I’ll go back to my first point when I said about trying to make sanctions that don’t affect everybody else. This would also affect clubs in the EFL right now.

“But there is no mechanism, I understand it, between the EFL and the Premier League to parachute a club out of the Premier League if it’s not through relegation.

“So it would have to be through the normal relegation situation for them to go down a league. That’s where I’d see it happening. But I don’t think the expulsion would happen, it’s very unlikely.

“I think the other clubs in the EFL would be wanting to try and block that position as well. So it’s a difficult one to see happening for an expulsion from the Premier League.”

READ MORE: Man City players reassigned after cheating: Haaland sent to Everton as Liverpool land long-time target

Should Man City suffer relegation, they would surely lose a few of their players and pundit Alan Shearer believes some will have “get-out clauses” in their contracts.

“Man City obviously stockpiled, or it looks as if they stockpiled signings in the summer, but also if it is true that they knew they were in trouble in the summer and then still signed all these players. I guess from a player’s point of view, if your representative hasn’t got a get-out clause, even if there was a small chance you might think about getting out because this is bigger than anyone thought what would come out,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I would assume representatives of those players would have some sort of get out, even if it was a small chance that they would be able to get out for whatever reason, and it’s a big if.

“If they get enough points that relegates them, then the likes of the big players are not going to want to play in the Championship.”

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