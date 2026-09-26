Pundit Danny Murphy has revealed how he thinks Manchester City will be punished for breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Man City have been found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

This will be a shock for Man City because they have insisted on their innocence throughout this process, but they now face severe sanctions if their appeal fails.

Potential punishments for Enzo Maresca‘s side include a huge fine, a transfer ban, a points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of the Premier League titles.

Now, former Liverpool star Murphy has explained why it would be “pointless” to strip Man City of their Premier League titles.

“I’m really surprised to hear that they are guilty of all but one of the charges, if I’m honest, as they have always been so robust and adamant regarding their innocence,” Murphy told Snabbare.

READ: Manchester City ‘cheated’, punishment ‘will be biblical’ and fans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

“Also I think like many of us I thought their wealth and huge experienced legal team would find a way of making the charges go away or at least most of them.

“I do expect them to appeal and contrary to reports my gut feeling is that the process could be drawn out for quite some time .

“I think it’s pointless stripping them of titles that they’ve already won as the runners up won’t feel any sense of satisfaction being given a title years later. The fans players and staff never had the feeling or experience of winning said titles so it’s pointless to me.”

“I think they will probably relegated them to the Championship…”

Instead, Murphy thinks Man City will be relegated to the Championship along with a transfer ban and “record-breaking” fine.

“My feeling is the Premier League will have to go strong but they are caught between a rock and hard place because ultimately a relegation of any sorts lessens their product and makes the league less competitive,” Murphy added.

READ MORE: Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

“That said I think they will probably relegate them to the Championship, impose some sort of transfer ban, and give them a huge, record-breaking fine to send a message to the whole of football.

“I think their best hope is a big points deduction for this season and a record-breaking fine plus a year or two transfer ban.”

Chris Waddle, meanwhile, has explained why it would not be acceptable if Man City were only given a fine.

“I think you have to throw the book at them, if what is happening is true. It’s unacceptable to break the rules the way they have supposedly done, and therefore you have to be strong with them,” Waddle told Betpack.

“You have to take serious action, in order to prevent other clubs from trying to do similar, and to make a statement.”

He added: “The problem is, if the punishment is just a fine, it doesn’t do anything.

“The club are so rich, that it’s difficult to hurt those owners in their pockets, so I think it needs to go beyond a fine. We’ve seen with other clubs who have been fined for other punishments, it hasn’t really impacted them.”

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