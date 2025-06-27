According to reports, Premier League clubs have a new ‘concern’ regarding Manchester City’s seemingly endless Financial Fair Play case.

At the start of 2023, Man City were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League, who accused the club of breaching over 100 FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League felt it necessary to pass the case to a third party after conducting a four-year internal investigation into Man City’s alleged conduct.

If Man City are found guilty, their potential consequences are severe as they face a fine, points deduction, transfer ban and/or expulsion from the Premier League.

However, Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence and have gone about business in usual over the past year, tying their head coach and Erling Haaland to lucrative new contracts. They were also Europe’s biggest spenders on transfers in January and are in the running to repeat that trick this summer.

This has been done with their FFP case hanging over their shoulders, with a verdict yet to be reached after the hearing concluded at the end of 2024.

After the final statements were heard, it was reported that an initial verdict, which would be subject to an appeal fom both sides, could be announced as early as March.

However, very little of note has been said of the case for months and it’s currently unclear when a decision will be made.

The prospect of this case carrying over into next season is looking increasingly realistic and Premier League clubs are ‘concerned’ about the ‘damage’ this could cause.

This is according to Football Insider, who claim Premier League teams are fearful ‘about the potential damage that could be caused if Manchester City’s 115 charges verdict isn’t delivered before next season’.

‘There has so far been little information provided on which way the decision could go and when it could be revealed. ‘Sources say top-flight clubs are concerned about the damage it could cause to the Premier League brand if the initial verdict isn’t delivered before the start of next season.’

Earlier this month, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson admitted it would be a “complete disaster” if a verdict is not reached before next season.

“We’re getting very close to a situation where, if it doesn’t come out in the next couple weeks and doesn’t come out during the Club World Cup, you’re getting very close to the start of the season,” Borson said.

“Nobody’s going to want that. That is a complete disaster.”