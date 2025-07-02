A football finance expert has provided an ‘intriguing detail’ on Manchester City’s ongoing FFP case against the Premier League amid one ‘concern’.

At the start of 2023, Man City were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League, who felt this was necessary after conducting a four-year probe into the club’s conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules and they face severe consequences if they are found guilty.

Were Man City to be found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

However, Man City have insisted on their innocence and have gone about their business as usual during this prolonged process, tying Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland to lucrative new contracts, while they have moved up a few places in our Premier League net spend table.

Still, there will be a dark cloud hanging over Man City as long as their FFP case is ongoing and it remains to be seen when there will be a verdict.

The Man City vs Premier League FFP case lasted around six weeks, with the final statements heard towards the end of last year.

Subsequent reports claimed a verdict, which will be subject to an appeal from each side, could be reached as soon as March, but very little of note has been said about Man City’s FFP situation in recent months and it looks increasingly likely that this situation will drag into next season.

Now, former Man City advisor Stefan Borson has revealed an ‘intriguing detail’ on the situation, with the club “in the dark” over the verdict amid one “concern”.

“I know for a fact that there wasn’t a great deal of guidance given by the panel about the timing of the decision,” Borson told Football Insider.

“It’s not just the outside world that’s in the dark as to when this decision is coming, it’s the parties as well.

“But of course, any information that anybody has or anybody gets from any of the people that they talk to, and I include the information that I get from various places, it’s out of date the minute that it’s given because of course at any point in a situation like this you can get an email from your barrister that says ‘Here’s the decision. It’s under embargo for review for typos, but here it is’.

“So, there will be a timing for when it will be released to the outside world. This is what happens also in legal cases in the outside world. That email from the court can come at any time.

“You might get a bit of guidance that you can expect it by a certain date or you can expect it this week, but often it just comes out of the blue to the barrister or to the solicitors, and then it’s circulated to the parties.

“That’s the position both the Premier League and Manchester City are in, but I do think sooner the better for City and, certainly, if we get into August, I think there will be concern on the City side.”